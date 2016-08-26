Sisters fly high for magical new show

An aerial dance show of fun for the whole family will be coming to three unique locations across the district.

The Turner sisters, of Turn Around Dance Theatre, have secured funding for their free show which explores the true meaning of friendship.

The Thief, the Fox and the Phoenix, takes audiences on an adventure between a wallowing wanderer, a fox and a phoenix.

The 30 minute outdoor performances are set within an enchanted forest. Performed and choreographed by sisters Ellen, Grace and Lily, the show features dance, story telling and aerial circus. It also includes live music written by composer Lee Affen.

Audiences will get the opportunity to learn moves from friendly woodland animals and encourage the wallowing wanderer to choose the right path to help save the forest.

Performances are on: September 15 at Arkholme Village Hall, 4.30pm and again on September 18 at Williamson Park, 11.30am, 1.30pm, and 3.30pm. The final show will be on September 19 by the River Lune (meet at Halton Mill and take a 10 minute scenic walk to the venue), 6.15pm.

Show times may be rescheduled in the event of bad weather. Changes at www.turnarounddancetheatre.co.uk. The Thief, the Fox and the Phoenix is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.