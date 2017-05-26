Silver medal honour for Maiden Bridge artist

An artist and co-owner of Maiden Bridge Arts Centre has been given a prestigious award.

Hannah Smeds-Davies has been awarded a silver medal from the Finnish Art and Design Organisation TAITO for a Lifetime Excellence in textile art and design.

Hannah, originally from Finland who has lived in the UK for 54 years, owns Maiden Bridge Arts Centre & Gallery, Tatham, with husband, David Davies.

The Cultural Attache from the Finnish Embassy came to Maiden Bridge to personally present the medal at a special ceremony, attended by the new Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Roger Mace, who talked about Hannah’s work, the contribution that Maiden Bridge Arts Centre has made to Lancaster area’s visual culture, and proposed a toast to Hannah.

Partners David and Hannah, who have two children, have attracted many leading artists as well as others from further afield for several exhibitions over the years that cover every aspect of artistic creation.

The gallery offers exhibitions and art courses.

To find out more visit their website at http://www.maidenbridge.co.uk.