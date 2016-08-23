New Morecambe exhibition as part of Vintage Festival

A new Morecambe exhibition will celebrate vintage decades from the 1920s to the 1940s.

Launching of Vintage by the Sea Festival (September 3-4), ’20th Century Morecambe’ will take place in up to 15 unexpected venues including the Stone Jetty Cafe, Hart’s Ice Cream Parlour, Rita’s Cafe, The Old Pier Bookshop and The Temperance Club Barbers.

Yorkshire Life Aquatic having fun in the sun. First Fridays, Lancaster.

The exhibition will form an art trail around Morecambe with a map for visitors to follow.

Before Vintage by The Sea begins there are plenty of other events in Moreambe taking place as part of Lancaster’s First Friday event on September 2.

Mobile Milliner, Mary Jane Baxter, will be giving a talk about her life as a mobile maker at 2.15pm and at 3.30pm Mary Jane will be running a workshop on how to create your very own up cycled vintage-style seaside turban.

Both events are at the Midland Hotel and tickets can be booked at www.artscity.co.uk/events.

Vintage by the Sea will have their festival opening event at 6pm the Stone Jetty Café in Morecambe with a welcome from leading designer and the event’s mastermind Wayne Hemingway and music by local musician Kriss Foster.

The opening event is free and there is no need to book. For more visit www.artscity.co.uk/events.

Vintage by the Sea festival saw more than 40,000 visitors attend in 2015.