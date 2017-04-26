Morecambe Artist Colony go from strength to strength

A Morecambe arts group is showcasing member’s work in a new exhibition to celebrate their popularity.

The Morecambe Artist Colony, a not-for-profit group of local artists, has seen an increase in membership since its first event back in October 2015.

Now more than a dozen members will be exhibiting around 30 pieces across two venues. The exhibition, Journeys, runs until June and includes members’ experiences of journeys across the world.

The work includes a variety of media and will be previewed on Wednesday, May 3, 6.30pm-8pm at the Hothouse and Saturday, May 6, 6pm-8pm at the Stone Jetty Cafe.

Meanwhile, the Colony is also hosting Rosemary Tacon-Glass’s exhibition, Hidden Process, at The Stone Jetty Cafe until April 30.

The exhibition consists of collages based on sewing and knitting patterns.

Also running until the end of the month is Colony member Linda Page’s Paintings at the Whale Tail Cafe, on Penny Street, Lancaster.

Another exhibition is, Inspired by Journeys, by R Simon Dalton, Johnny Bean and Graham Dean at the Link Gallery, Carnforth Station Heritage Centre, it runs until June 30.

This trio of photographers with different styles have joined forces again.

Johnny’s photographs were taken for a 40th party held at Carnforth Station. Simon’s were taken in the autumn of 2015 on a trip to New York.

Graham’s are a less coherent collection - with colour being an important element in his five images.