Lancaster Castle to be invaded by Normans this Easter

Visitors to Lancaster Castle will have an opportunity to travel back in time this Easter and experience life as lived by our Norman ancestors.

Local re-enactment society Historia Normannis will be invading the castle and setting up camp in the courtyards to creative an immersive medieval experience throughout the Easter weekend (Saturday April 15 to Monday April 17).

The three-day event will give a rare insight into the daily lives of lowly peasants, hard-working soldiers, chivalrous Knights and even an Earl.

Arena combat displays, living history areas, humorous historical presentations, skills demonstrations and have-a-go activities will combine to give visitors the chance to get up close to medieval history and experience it for themselves.

Castle-goers will experience the sights, sounds and even smells of a medieval battle as two sides clash in competitive combat and tournaments.

Demonstrations will include military training, the correct use of weaponry and the arming of a knight. The walls of Lancaster Castle will once again echo to the sound of swords and shields.

Every aspect of Norman life will be explored, from the food and songs of the time to the medical care on offer in their Doctor’s Leach Tent.

Replica documents will be on display in the Scriptorium and first-hand demonstrations of the skills and craftsmanship of the age will take place.

The sitting of a medieval court will also be re-enacted to illustrate how the Shire and Bishops Courts dealt with crime and punishment and civil disputes.

Finally, there will be an opportunity to test popular myths and Hollywood legends around knightly arms, armour and behaviour in the Hurried History and Mythbusters features.

Visitors will also be able to try their hand at archery, fire water balloon siege engines and strike their own medieval coins. Entry to the castle throughout the weekend will be charged at £3 per person.

A few days after the Easter reenactment the castle will host a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s, The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

The show is being performed from Tuesday April 18 until Saturday April 29 at 7.30pm. Matinee performances on Saturday April 22 and April 29 at 3pm.

The play is produced by Attic Door, based in Morecambe.

Tickets cost £25 for performances on Friday or Saturday, £22.50 for performances on Mondays to Thursdays and £12.50 for a matinee on 01524 64998 or visit the castle shop between 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Visitors will need to move around so it is not suitable for wheelchair users.