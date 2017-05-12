Keep dancing with Strictly’s Pasha in Lancaster

Dance the night away with a famous face from Strictly Come Dancing.

Professional dancer and series winner Pasha Kovalev is coming to Lancaster, bringing his new show ‘Let’s Dance The Night Away’ to the Grand.

Pasha (pictured) arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on the BBC dance talent show, Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners-up to the coveted title.

In 2012 he danced with Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and was once again runner-up. In 2013 Pasha danced with Countdown presenter Rachel Riley before winning the trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his ‘Life Through Dance’ and ‘It’s All About You’ tours over the past few years, Pasha will be joined again by his dancers including special guest Anja Garnis in an evening of live singing, dance, chatting and fun.

Pasha is performing at the Grand on Tuesday (May 16).

Local dance school Happy Feet will also be dancing with Pasha. They will perform for six minutes in the first half and six minutes in the second half.

The production features various forms of choreography, music and costume. Tickets cost £23/£21 on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk, or at box office on St Leonard Gate.