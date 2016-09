Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Visitors to Morecambe enjoyed all things retro at the Vintage by the Sea festival at the weekend.

With a special focus on the British seaside, the festival brought vibrancy and creativity to the promenade with vintage music, fashion, vehicles and entertainment.

This year is the fourth year that the festival has come to Morecambe, attracting thousands to the two day event which included events at The Midland hotel and The Platform.