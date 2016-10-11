Happy Feet Theatre School’s Lancaster show

Happy Feet Theatre School has announced it is excited to introduce to audiences old and new their production of ‘That’s Entertainment 2016’.

Their new show offers a rich mix of dance and music and pupils will dance and sing in their dazzling costumes.

Pupils have previously been invited to perform in many professional shows including ‘Talents of Britain’ and ‘An Evening with the Stars of Strictly Come Dancing,’ along side professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

That’s Entertainment 2016 takes place at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday October 22 at 7pm and Sunday October 23 at 3pm.

Tickets are available on 01524 64695.