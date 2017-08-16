Events at Lancaster Maritime Museum

Have your say

Lancaster Maritime Museum will hold a number of workshops this month.

If you are looking for historic adventures and learning more about the First World War then the museum is the place to be.

Today, (Thursday August 17) you can experience the life of a First World War solider in a drill session.

Session times are 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

On Tuesday (August 22 )you can try your hand at lino printing using Lancaster as your inspiration.

Session times are 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.45pm, 1.45pm and 2.45pm.

There’s a chance to meet the curator and bring along your First World War artefacts to be identified and registered at a drop in session on August 24.

Drop in session runs from 11am-3pm and there is no charge.

Its to the trenches on August 29 where you can learn about a solider’s life in the trenches during the Great World by looking at artefacts used by soldiers who fought on the front.

Session times run from 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, on Thursday August 31 there’s a chance to try your hand at medal making.

The workshop uses First World War medals as inspiration to create your own medals.

Session times from 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Running from now until September 24 is ‘Trench Brothers – Indian and Caribbean Soldiers in World War One.’

The new interactive exhibition is a creative response to the untold stories of ethnic minority soldiers in the First World War.

All workshops cost £1 per child for each session (except on August 24).

Booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

Museum opening times are from 10am–4pm (café closes at 3pm and the Warehouse area of the museum closes at 3.40pm).

Museum admission – free for local residents and children, £3 adults and £2 concessions.

Ring call 01524 382264 or email lancastermaritimemuseum@lancashire.gov.uk for further details.