Enjoy a festive brew with Santa at Morecambe’s new cafe

Santa Claus is coming to Brew Me Sunshine in Morecambe to spend the morning with families.

Morecambe-based sight loss charity Galloway’s Society for the Blind is now running its first social enterprise coffee shop, Brew Me Sunshine.

Brew Me Sunshine, situated in the old Visitor Building on Victoria Street, is set to host its first Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday December 17, from 9.30am-11.30am and 1pm-3pm.

The event will include breakfast (or lunch depending on the session), story time, holiday crafts, a Christmas keepsake and an individual photo with Santa. Children are invited to bring their Christmas wish lists to share with Santa.

“Christmas is such a special time of year and here at Brew Me Sunshine we want to help spread the magic of Christmas to as many local children as we possibly can,” said Beth Norwood, manager at Brew Me Sunshine.

There will also be a Christmas market at the coffee shop on Sunday December 11 from 11-3pm, and the team will also be joining in with Lancashire Sings Christmas on Thursday December 15, from 7pm-8pm. Both of these are free events.

Children and adults wanting to attend Breakfast with Santa will both need to pre-register for this event as space is limited. Register at www.gallowaysbreakfastwithsanta.eventbrite.co.uk or 01772 744148 or stop by the coffee shop.