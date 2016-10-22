Discover creepy wildlife this half term at Leighton Moss

Wild families are invited to take part in a variety of spooky activities at RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve this half term holidays.

Nature Up-close is a special microscope event which provides visitors with the chance to get up-close and personal with some weird and unusual wildlife at Leighton Moss.

Drop-in sessions take place on October 26 and November 2, between 1pm-3pm.

Families are also invited to discover the Monsters of the Moss during the holidays. This spooky self-led family trail will reveal gross secrets of creatures which make Leighton Moss their home by day and night.

The event runs from Monday (October 24) to November 6 in addition to the “brilliant bearded tits” family trail, which is on every day in October, drop in between 9.30am-3.30pm. Normal admission charges apply to non-members (RSPB members free).

Visitors to Leighton Moss looking for some fun this Halloween are invited to join staff and volunteers at the Bats, Bones and Broth events at dusk.

Families can complete the Monsters of the Moss trail by torchlight, meet real live bats in the bat cave, enter the barn of bones if they dare and then warm up by the fire.

Those who dress up as a creature of the night are also in with a chance of winning a prize. The cafe will be concocting warming broths in their cauldrons and other treats. Torches essential.

This special evening event will take place on October 27 and 3 November, drop in between 5pm-7pm. Cost £3.50 per child.