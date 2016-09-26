BREAKING: Councillors uphold decision to close down more than 100 buildings including local libraries

County Hall chiefs have refused to reverse the authority’s controversial plan to axe around 100 public buildings, including more than 20 local libraries.

Only days after the cost-cutting measures were called in following cross-party protests, a special meeting of the county council’s cabinet today upheld the original closure plan.

The Labour-run authority will now proceed with its programme of closures which attracted thousands of objections when they it was put out to public consultation earlier this year.

More later.