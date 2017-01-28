Brand new children’s show to come to Heysham

An award-winning children’s performer will bring his brand new show to Heysham in February.

Dominic Berry, known by his stage name Dommy B, will first perform “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” at Heysham Library.

Adapted from Aesop’s fable and featuring live music, this is Dommy B’s fifth nationally touring show for children and families. He has performed his rhymes on Channel 4 and the BBC, including the CBeebies show ‘Rhyme Rocket.’

Dommy B is described as an internationally award-winning performance poet and workshop facilitator, working with both children and adults. His awards include winning New York’s infamous Nuyorican Poets Cafe Slam and Manchester Literature Festival’s Superheroes of Slam.

“So far children have loved it!” said Dommy B.

“A young girl had a lot to say about how funny and exciting she’d found it all, much to the visible surprise of the other pupils. The teacher later told us the girl was incredibly shy and she had not once seen her so animated with so much to say in front of the whole class!”

The Boy Who Cried Wolf will be held at Heysham Library on Wednesday February 15 at 1pm.

Tickets for the performances can be booked directly from library staff or by emailing heysham.library@lancashire.gov.uk.

“The Boy Who Cried Wolf” forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s spring season of touring.