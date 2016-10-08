Book review: The Host by Beth Chambers

This book is part of Bloomsbury's High Low books which encourages children who find it difficult to read to enjoy a short, but inspiring story.

Nic's friends laugh at him all the time, from when he gets chased by a stray dog, spilling juice on himself or when he gets into trouble at school. After a terrible Halloween party, Nic can't risk giving them another excuse to laugh at him, so when the boys visit a local haunted house, he accepts a dare to go inside.

The Host by Beth Chambers, £5.99, www.bloomsbury.com