Book review: Island On The Edge: A Life on Soay by Anne Cholawo

It was the 1980’s and career girl Anne Cholawo was having the time of her life in London.

But then she swapped the bright lights for a holiday in The Hebrides and a life changing experience. She loved the Isle of Soay so much, she decided to stay!

Only accessible by boat and with just 17 residents, it really was remote. But Anne loved it and she is still there, all these years later.

And now she wouldn’t swop it for anything. Her book tells a lovely, gentle tale of a lady who had to wind down to adjust to her new life, which proved to be anything but dull!

It will stir the adventurer in all of us!

Island On The Edge: A Life on Soay by Anne Cholawo, published by www.birlinn.co.uk, £12.99