Belgian storyteller’s Settle experience

Arts and heritage charity Settle Stories is bringing Belgian storyteller Iwan Kushka back to town.

Iwan will be performing a new show Sailing to Fudaraku and presenting a workshop in Settle this week.

Sailing to Fudaraku – the Story of African Zen is a mythical musical meeting of the music of Africa and the stories of Zen and Daoist teachings.

Iwan weaves stories and music to take the audience on a journey.

Somewhere in the Southern Seas, there is an Island Paradise called Fudaraku.

Although it is a geographically real place, it is so remote from Japan that the journey there is impossible.

In other words, to set out for Fudaraku means to renounce one’s body.

Two friends, consumed by an unreasonable yearning for the fabled paradise, have cast themselves adrift from somewhere on the Pacific coast of Japan, sealed in a cabin aboard a rudderless boat.

Iwan accompanies himself on the frame drum, the mbira (African thumb-piano) and other instruments; as well as using loop pedals, drum machines and other tech-effects.

This creates the soundscape which underpins his stories.

Sailing to Fudaraku will take place at The Joinery, Settle (behind Ye Olde Naked Man Cafe) on Friday (June 16) at 7pm. The workshop Story Lab will take place on Saturday (June 17) at The Joinery from 10am-4pm.

Tickets cost £12 via www.settlestories.org.uk/sailing or £14 on the door or 05603 845693.