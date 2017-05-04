Award-winning poet brings performance to Bentham Town Hall

An evening of poetry featuring a performance from award-winning poet Mike Garry takes place in Bentham next month.

Mike Garry started his career as a librarian in Manchester.

His ground breaking work included Study Support Units or “Homework Centres” throughout Manchester.

His work with young people in inner city Manchester won him awards from the Princes’ Trust and the National Literacy Trust and along with Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole and David Beckham; Mike became a “Champion Reader” recognized for his work in promoting reading to young people.

His poetry is regularly heard on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio 4, BBC Breakfast, Match of the Day, Sky TV and his work with Manchester United has elevated Mike’s poetry to an international audience.

Dr Mike Garry is Associate Fellow and Artist in Residence at the University of Westminster in London and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Manchester Metropolitan University for his work in 2015.

Support on the night comes from Miss P, a performance poet originally from Lancashire, now living in Oxford.

She writes, rhymes and rants words about life and those that live it.

The event, which has been organised by Carnival Bentham Present, takes place at Bentham Town Hall on June 2, from 7.30pm.

Carnival Bentham Present is a group comprising of Alan Leak, Mike Redfern and Iain Henshaw, who provide entertainment to support the Carnival and local groups in Bentham.

