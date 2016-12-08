Artists talk of their passions ahead of Lancaster festive market

For seven years artists have been bringing their unique creations to the city for a celebration of all things handmade and vintage.

More than 40 designers, makers and traders offer their wares for the Handmade Vintage Festive Market. One of those designers is Carolyn Lucas who has been showcasing her felt creations at the market for three years.

Carolyn Lucas and her needle felt work will be at the Handmade and Vintage Festive Market in Lancaster.

Carolyn develops different wool techniques with needle felting, using raw sheep felt. The 54-year-old loves to create wild creatures including hares, sheep, squirrels and foxes.

“If I didn’t stop it could take me about a week to make a hare, but I tend to spread it out over a fortnight,” said Carolyn who lives in Over Kellet.

“It’s a bit like Marmite, you either love it or hate it. It’s all about taking something simple and creating a treasure for people to love.”

The market takes place at The Storey, Lancaster on Saturday December 10 from 11am-5pm and entry on the door is £2. Last year’s event attracted more than 1,000 visitors.

This year Sandy Gardner presents silk scarves, Jamie Law returns with leather goods and Teresa Kirk showcases her intricate illustrations. Sian Peters upcycles vintage linens into purses and bags, Derek Robinson presents canal boat themed objects and Sid Barlow transfers photo prints to stained glass pendants.

“I’m really happy to see so many stall holders return to our market this year,” said organiser Kit Abramson.

“We have a rigorous selection process and the quality of the work is very high.

“When the market began seven years ago, I had no idea it would be so popular and necessary.

“It’s been a real treat to see Lancaster makers develop their skills and confidence and bring such a supportive community of people with them to experience an alternative Christmas shopping experience.

“Our stall holders offer something remarkably different to the high street and unique, well made and carefully sourced vintage goodies are a delight to see house in such a spectacular building sheltered from the wind, rain and cold!”