10 things to do this weekend (April 15 and 16)

There's some great events happening in the region this weekend. Why not try one.

FREE: Chorley Cycling Grand Prix, Chorley, Saturday, April 15

Chorley town centre is the place to cheer on Britain’s professional cyclists as they race-off on a 116 mile course around the borough in the opening round of the British Cycling Elite Road Series for 2017. The race is part of the 2017 HSBC UK Spring Cup series and will see the country’s top riders battle-it-out over a challenging five-lap route through the Chorley countryside, before racing to the finish line on Park Road, close to the entrance to Astley Park. From 11am until 4pm. For more information call 01257 515151.

PAID: Medieval Re-enactment - Historia Normannis, Lancaster, Saturday, April 15 until Monday, April 17

Step back 900 years into the time of the Normans in Lancaster, with an immersive medieval experience at Lancaster Castle. Norman Knights will be invading the magnificent grade 1 listed building and setting up camp throughout the Easter weekend. Visitors can wander in and out of true representative campaign tents, discovering life on the battlefield and many other areas. Admission is £3 per person per day. Call 01524 64998 for more information.

PAID: Easter Extravaganza, Preston, Saturday, April 15 until Monday, April 17

This is a two-hour interactive journey through the amazing chocolate factory, presented by The Candy Man. During the interactive show you will create fizzy lifting drinks in the mixing room, collect treats from his candy garden and decorate your own chocolate egg. You will also see the chocolate waterfall and taste the chocolate river in the fountain! It’s at Walmer Bridge Village Hall in Preston. Tickets are £15 per child (adult goes free); additional adults £2 each. Times vary.

PAID: The Oz Experience, Thornton-in-Craven, Sunday, April 16

Get down to Thornton Hall Farm for this Wizard of Oz event. There are performances, meet and greets and special workshops with Dorothy and her friends. Lots of farm fun also to be had - including lamb feeding, animal petting, egg collecting and much more. Pre-booked tickets, costing £7 for adults; £8 for children two and over and £3.75 for under twos; under ones free, are required for this event. Visit www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/ to book or call 01282 841148.

PAID: Easter Holidays with Betsy Bumblebee, Samlesbury, Sunday, April 16 and Monday, April 17

Betsy Bumblebee is back again for more family fun over Easter, with a brand new tale. Enjoy crafts, treasure hunts and original stories at Samlesbury Hall. The activities are suitable for children aged three to 11 years old. Children need to be supervised by a responsible adult at all times. The cost is £5 per child. Pre-booking online is strongly recommended - visit www.samlesburyhall.co.uk/ Open 10am until 4pm. Don’t forget to visit the Mayflower playground and too.

PAID: Forest Folk & Beer Festival, Clitheroe, Saturday, April 15

Music lovers can listen to live performances from local folk/country bands whilst enjoying a selection of cask ales from regional brewers. A Prosecco and Wine Bar will also be available, along with an Espresso Tuk Tuk serving coffee and a barbecue serving chargrilled Ginger Pig Gourmet burgers and local sausages. Admission prices: Boozy E-Ticket £10.00; Sober E-Ticket £8.00. Event is by E-Ticket only. It runs from 12pm until 11pm at the Red Pump Inn at Balshall Eaves. Visit www.theredpumpinn.co.uk/

FREE: Easter at Marsh Mill, Thornton, Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16

Enjoy Easter at Marsh Mill as they hold their season grand re-opening. Have a tour of the Mill (for a small charge) and see the sails turn and the machinery hum into action, you will also learn more about its history. There will be a programme of family friendly activities throughout both days on the ground floor which is free to enjoy. There is also an art installation in the Kiln House Gallery which will be open and free for visitors to enjoy. Marsh Mill can be found on Fleetwood Road North in Thornton. It is open from 10.30am until 4.30pm on both days. Call 01253 887445 for more information.

PAID: Blackpool Tower Circus Spectacular, Blackpool, Sunday, April 15 until Sunday, November 5

The Blackpool Tower Circus first opened to the public in 1894 and has not missed a season since. Today, the circus is produced and directed by Laci Endresz, who is married to Maureen, one of the Roberts family who have a long association with the The Blackpool Tower Circus. The show will not disappoint as it brings even more jaw-dropping stunts and comedy capers. A live band provides all the music for the show. Tickets from £5.85. Telephone 0844 856 1000 to book.

FREE: Riverside Vintage and Artisan Fair, Preston, Sunday, April 16

On the third Sunday of the every month the Riverside Vintage and Artisan Fair is held at The New Continental Pub on South Meadow Lane in Preston, which sits in the beautiful surroundings of the River Ribble. There will be a fabulous selection of vintage and handmade stalls, artwork, clothing, jewellery, homewares and more. Make sure to check out the menu at the pub as they pride themselves on serving great food. It runs from 12pm until 4pm and admission is free. Call 01772 499425 for more information.

PAID: Guided Walks around Morecambe and Heysham with Peter Wade, Morecambe, Sunday, April 16

This walk is entitled The Train Now Standing and is a trackside walk in search of the sites of Morecambe’s many past railway stations. Meet at The Platform, Marine Road Central, Morecambe for a 2pm prompt start. Admission is £3 per person. Make sure you wear clothing and footwear suitable for all weather. For more information contact Peter Wade on 01524 420905. Other walks will be held throughout the year.