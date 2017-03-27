10 things to do this weekend (April 1 and 2)

Spring has arrived, so why not try something different this weekend.

FREE: Celia Whittaker’s Embroidery for Easter, Leyland, Saturday, April 1

South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre on Church Road in Leyland, is the venue for Celia Whittaker’s Embroidery for Easter workshop. Join in with Celia’s informal session and gain useful hints tips and ideas for Easter, and for embroidery in general. All ages and abilities are welcome. It runs from 10.30am until 12.30pm, in the exhibition room, and admission is free. Telephone the museum on 01772 422041 for more information, or visit www.south-ribble.co.uk/srmuseum/

PAID: Bubble Rush, Blackpool, Saturday, April 1

Bubble Rush is a family-friendly 5k fun run course with a difference… As you run, dance, walk or skip round the course you’ll head through four coloured Bubble Stations! It’s on Lawson’s Showground, Lawson’s Road in Blackpool from from 12pm until 2pm. Tickets are £14 for adults and £12 for children. It is in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice.For more information call 01253 359355 or visit www.bubblerush.co.uk/

PAID: Methodist Action April Fool’s Ball, Preston, Saturday, April 1

Live entertainment and disco courtesy of vocalist Stuart Michaels, roving caricaturist, silly selfie mirror and fantastic auction prizes at this April Fool’s Ball at The Marriott Hotel, Garstang Road in Preston. All proceeds go to help the homeless and disadvantaged across Lancashire. Tickets are £35, which includes a three-course dinner, Doors open from 7pm. Call 01772 751000 or email info@methodistaction.co.uk to book your tickets. Discounts are available for room bookings.

FREE: Gluten Free Food Fair, Darwen, Saturday, April 1

A gluten free food fair in Darwen is offering people with coeliac disease more options for mealtimes, following cuts to food available on prescription locally. The event, organised jointly by the Preston and East Lancashire groups of national charity Coeliac UK, takes place at Darwen Vale High School from 10.30am until 2.30pm. With around 30 stalls, visitors to the food fair can expect to be spoilt for choice. Visit www.coeliac.org.uk/events for more information.

PAID: UDO Lancashire Street Dance Qualifier, Blackpool, Sunday, April 2

UDO will be hosting its Lancashire Street Dance Qualifier at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. This is a chance for dancers and dance crews in the area to showcase their talent and compete for a place at the 2017 UDO European and World Championships. Spectators can witness the incredible talent from these dancers. Getting tickets is easy, just visit the UDO website, create a free account and purchase tickets, which are £15. It starts at 9am.

FREE: Cinderbarrow Miniature Railway, Carnforth, Sunday, April 2

The railway is located alongside a picturesque picnic site at Tarn Lane, Yealand Redmayne, with two continuous tracks covering a quarter of a mile each, through a landscaped wooded area of Cinderbarrow. The railway is operated by volunteers who are members of the Lancaster and Morecambe Model Engineering Society Ltd. It runs from 10.30am until 12.30pm and 1.15pm until 3.45pm. Telephone 01524 781767 for more information.

PAID: Evil Blizzard, Preston, Saturday, April 1

Evil Blizzard are truly an enigma. Four bass players, a singing drummer, a psychotic pig and a mysterious ‘Mopman’; coupled with an array of rubber masks that will give both children and adults sleepless nights for days on end. They are the most ingenious and charismatic live experience on the music scene today. With both Public Image LTD, and Killing Joke both personally asking Blizzard to support them, this is a night not to missed. It’s at Preston’s newest music venue, LiVe in the Guild Hall. Tickets are £10.50 and the doors open at 8pm. Support on the night comes from grunge band Boy Genius. This is a strictly over 18s only gig.

PAID: Dusty’s Giant Easter Duck Hunt, Burscough, from Saturday, April 1

Calling all kids - WWT Martin Mere has lost their giant yellow ducks and Dusty Duck needs you and your family to help him find them at WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre in Burscough this Easter (April 1 to 17). You will need to use all your special detective skills to track down these 25 cheeky birds and be in with a chance of winning a chocolate treat and a certificate. It is 50p to enter. There is also an admission charge to Martin Mere. Open from 10am daily. Telephone 01704 895181.

PAID: Rob Crosse: Prime Time, Blackpool, Saturday, April 1

Rob Crosses’ ‘Prime Time’ is a film about cruising: cruising as in holidaying on a ship, and cruising as in looking for random encounters of a sexual kind. This is a film that is as much about cruising as about the reality of time passing, and the relative virtues of youth and experience. It’s on at The Grundy Art Gallery in Blackpool from April 1 until June 3. The gallery opens from 10am until 5pm daily. For more information call 01253 478170 or visit www.grundyartgallery.com/

PAID: BCVM Leyland Beer Festival, Leyland, Friday, March 31 until Sunday, April 2

The British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland is hosting a Beer Festival. Select from a choice of up to 30 quality ales and enjoy a drink from the Prosecco Bar. There will also be live music from local bands and all in the unique surroundings of the transport museum. Admission (of £10) includes a £5 voucher for drinks, a pint glass souvenir and an official programme. Pay on the door. Open 6pm until 10.30pm Friday; 1pm until 10.30pm Saturday and 1pm until 9.30pm Sunday.

PAID: Blackpool Ghost Walks, Blackpool, Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1

The spooky strolls will take in the town’s most haunted hotspots where you will hear tales of unearthly events that will make you question everything you thought you believed in! The walks take place at 7.30pm. There’s also walks on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4. Tickets are £6 for adults and £3.50 for under 16s. The walks start at the North Pier in Blackpool. Telephone 07519 265637 for more details.

PAID: Easter Xplorer Challenge, Preston, from Saturday, April 1

‘Xplorer’ is run in partnership with British orienteering. Explore the Brockholes Nature Reserve and find the Easter themed markers to complete this challenge. This event is run daily throughout the Easter holidays; there is no need to book. It’s a drop-in event between 10am and 12pm, and then from 1pm until 4pm. Brockholes Nature Reserve is off Jct 31 of the M6 and is open from 10am until 4pm. Admission to the Xplorer Challenge is £3 per map. For more information call 01772 872000 or visit www.brockholes.org/events/easter-holidays/

PAID: Lovely Leaves Trail, Lytham, from Saturday, April 1

Appreciate the lovely leaves that grow on Fairhaven Lake, Lytham, with the leaf collage challenge. Collect small pieces of as many different shapes and coloured leaves as you can find and then stick them on your collage sheet. The Lake is open daily from 10am until 3pm and this event runs from April 1 to May 26. Admission is £1 per collage.

PAID: Kits, Cubs and Chicks Family Trail, Silverdale, from Saturday, April 1

Bring your team and take part in this self-led family trail to discover more about what the wildlife of RSPB Leighton Moss look like as babies. Normal admission charges apply to non-members (RSPB members free). This is a drop in event from 9.30am until 4pm. It runs from Saturday, April 1 until Sunday, April 30. Phone 01524 701601 for more details.

PAID: Sci-fi on the Sidings, Bury, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2

Boldly go where you have never gone before... by steam train. Bolton Street Station in Bury are going back to the past to get to the future at this science fiction event with a host of time travellers, aliens, monsters and more. It’s sure to be a galactic good time! Themes include Alien vs. Predator, Back to the Future, Doctor Who, Flash Gordon, Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, Knight Rider and Star Wars. Tickets are £14.80 for adults; £13.30 for concessions; £9.40 for children or £38 for a family ticket. It runs between 10am and 4pm. To book call 0161 764 7790.