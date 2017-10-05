Whitaker heading to Prague with Team GB

A promising Bolton-le-Sands athlete has been selected to represent Great Britain at another prestigious event.

Emma Whitaker is part of an eight-strong team heading to the annual Olympic Hopes competition, this year to be held in the Czech capital of Prague.

The 16-year-old City of Lancaster Triathlon member is selected on the back of a successful season at both home and abroad.

Whitaker claimed victory at the British Under 17 Modern Tetrathlon Championships and bronze at the British Under 19 Modern Pentathlon Championships during a fine summer spell before enjoying another success at the British Under 17 Modern Triathlon Championships on Saturday.

The competition in Prague takes place from October 20-22 with Youth Olympic Games World Ranking Points on offer in the individual competitions and a Mixed Relay concluding the weekend.

The action gets underway with the Under 19 girls’ competition on the Friday.