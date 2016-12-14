Walsh vows to bounce back and end year on high

Shay Walsh has vowed to show he’s learned lessons from his high-profile title loss when he returns to action on Friday night.

Lancaster’s mixed martial arts star faces Brazilian Luiz Tosta on the BAMMA and Bellator co-promotion at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16.

The 28-year-old will be looking to end 2016 on a high after losing his BAMMA Bantamweight title when he was knocked out by French rising star Tom Duquesnoy in Birmingham in May, ending a four-fight winning streak.

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing but looking back at my last fight it was on a really big card and for whatever reason I rushed it,” said Walsh. 14-4 as a professional.

“I was too eager and too emotional going into the fight.

“I just wanted to get in there rather than thinking about how I was going to win the fight.

“My mentality this time is too be cool, calm and composed.

“I’m going to use my skills rather than rush.

“It’s easy for me to say I just got caught. It’s a crazy sport and these things can happen.

“But when I’ve had a loss in the past I’ve always come back stronger and learnt a lesson.

“You will fail at some point in this sport, all the top guys have lost, but then they’ve come back.

“That’s what I’m planning to do on Friday night.”

Walsh is pleased to be able to try and get that defeat out of his system before the year is out on what is another big card.

“It’s about getting back in the win column,” said the fighter who has recently returned from training in Thailand.

“It’s really good to be out before the New Year, not just to get a fight in and get paid but it will give me a nice end to the year.

“It’s another massive opportunity with big exposure and it means I won’t look back on 2016 as the year I lost my belt.

“I can go out with a win on a big show.”

Tosta, 36, is set to offer a different test for Walsh with all of the Sao Paulo man’s wins having come by submission.

“It’s a different opponent with a different skill base,” he said.

“It’s exciting for me and keeps training camp interesting when you’ve got to go in with a different game plan.

“He’s slick on the ground and has won all his fights by submission.

“He’ll want to grapple me and tie me up and he’ll have that advantage.

“But he’s not fought anyone at my level and I feel I’ve got every other advantage going into the fight.”

Walsh has recently been associated with BAMMA but this fight will form part of the Bellator offering, the promotion widely regarded as the second biggest in the world after the market-leading Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“It was supposed to be on the BAMMA part of the card but got moved after someone pulled out,” he said.

“It’s going to be on free TV in the US and UK.

“The TV in America is great for exposure and potential sponsors.

“The BAMMA bill is actually acting as the undercard to this so I’m on later than Tom (former foe Duquesnoy who faces Alan Philpott).

“It’s funny how things work out, but there’s no complaints from me.

“My stock hasn’t fallen and it’s another good opportunity.”

The event will be shown on satellite channel Spike.