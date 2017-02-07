Walsh to return to action in Belfast

Shay Walsh is set to return to action later this month.

Lancaster’s mixed martial arts star will take on James McErlean on Bellator 173 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on February 24.

Walsh was due to make his debut for the promotion before Christmas only for his clash with Luiz Tosta to be cancelled two days before they were due to meet in Dublin on December 16 after the Brazilian pulled out through injury.

The former BAMMA Bantamweight champion, 14-4, was knocked out in his last fight back in May as he lost his title to French rising star Tom Duquesnoy in Birmingham.

He had been on a four-fight winning streak prior to that and will hope to get back to winning ways against Irishman McErlean, 6-3 as pro.