Walsh fires warning to Blackwell ahead of BAMMA clash in Birmingham

Shay Walsh has warned Aaron Blackwell that he’s backed himself into a corner ahead of their meeting in Birmingham on Friday night.

The pair meet on BAMMA’s big show at the Genting Arena with Lancaster’s mixed martial arts star hoping to move a step closer to regaining his bantamweight title.

Shay Walsh is hoping to regain his BAMMA Bantamweight title. Picture: BAMMA 2016/Marc Moggridge

Blackwell has called out the Lancaster and Morecambe MMA fighter in the past but Walsh believes the Londoner has talked himself into trouble.

“If I can get through this fight then hopefully I’ll be fighting for the vacant belt,” said Walsh, who also trains in Thailand.

“He’s had a lot of fights and been in with a lot of tough guys.

“He’s spoken out of turn a couple of times about me in interviews, calling me slow and boring.

“He’s talked his way into the fight but been as quiet as a mouse since it’s been confirmed.

“He should be careful what he wishes for.

“It’s only made me more motivated to go out there and prove a point.”

The Lancaster man is happy to be keeping busy having last fought in a unanimous decision victory over James McErlean in Belfast at the end of February.

Now he wants to continue on the road to winning the belt he lost to French star Tom Duquesnoy back in May 2016.

“It’s what I’ve wanted since I’ve been fighting with BAMMA,” said Walsh, 15-4 as a pro.

“It was good to get this one sorted and keep busy.

“It’s a quick turnaround from the last one and hopefully it will be the same after this fight.

“I’ve put the work in and everything is on track ahead of Friday night.”

The whole bill is being streamed live on the UNILAD Facebook page.

The final part of the card is also on Dave with Walsh unsure if he will make the TV cut.