Walsh fight called off due to Tosta injury

Shay Walsh’s return to action has been scrapped just two days before his fight in Dublin.

Lancaster’s mixed martial arts star was due to face Luiz Tosta on the BAMMA and Bellator co-promotion at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16.

But the Brazilian has been forced to pull out through injury with promoters unable to find a late replacement.

Walsh had been hoping to end 2016 on a high after losing his BAMMA Bantamweight title when he was knocked out by French rising star Tom Duquesnoy in Birmingham in May, ending a four-fight winning streak.

Now he will have to wait until the new year.

In a statement on Facebook he said: “I am devastated.

“Not only did I train very hard and put everything into this fight I also left my family again to travel to Thailand for it.

“I was very eager to fight and have a good performance after losing my belt earlier this year.

“A good win here right before the new year would have been perfect but it’s not going to happen.

“I know a lot of people have booked flights and hotels and I am forever grateful for the support. All I can do is apologise.

“I am still travelling over to Dublin to speak to the promoters about future fights.”