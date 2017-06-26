Walsh confident he’ll be at peak of his powers for Philpott clash

Shay Walsh is confident he’s going to be at his peak when he bids to regain a major title in Dublin next week.

Lancaster’s mixed martial arts star takes on outspoken Northern Irishman Alan Philpott for the BAMMA Bantamweight title he lost 12 months ago.

The pair’s meeting at the 3Arena on Friday, July 7 sees Walsh looking to firmly put his defeat to France’s Tom Duquesnoy to bed.

The Lancaster and Morecambe MMA and Tiger Muay Thai fighter has rebuilt with back-to-back wins in the first part of 2017 but knows all roads have been leading to his headline fight with Philpott live on freeview channel Dave.

“Training’s been brilliant,” said Walsh.

“It’s a quick turnaround since the fight in May but I’m feeling really comfortable.

“I’ve been able to stay busy which is a problem I’ve had in the past but not anymore.

“Everything’s working out, I’ve made the weight twice already this year and I feel like I’m just training and improving all the time.

“This is big one now though, it’s the one that’s really put fire in my belly.

“The other fights were good but I knew I could win them on a bad night.

“It’s all been leading up to this.”

After his latest stint training in Thailand, Walsh is putting in final preparations with his brother Sergio Zappone in Glasson Dock.

The 29-year-old believes it has been the ideal combination of making the most of the top facilities and sparring that Tiger Muay Thai has to offer and finalising an intense camp in a measured manner on home soil.

Going halfway around the world to train has also been tough with a young family.

“I’m back from Thailand now for one last hard push,” he said.

“It’s not been something I’ve wanted to do for every fight with the baby but it’s worked out perfectly this time.

“We train to a really high level out there and I know I’m ready.

“It’s good to be back with Sergio a couple of weeks before because sometimes in the past if I’ve come back a week before it hasn’t been great for various reasons.

“Coming back so close to a fight isn’t great for your body especially when you’re doing a final weight cut.

“But now I can settle back in and work on the fight specifics.

“We’re building up to fight night to make sure I peak on the right day.”