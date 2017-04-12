Walsh back with BAMMA in bid to regain world title

Shay Walsh has returned to BAMMA and will be back in action in Birmingham next month.

Lancaster’s mixed martial arts star is back with the major European promotion having signed a fresh multi-fight deal and will face Aaron Blackwell at the Genting Arena on Friday, May 12.

Walsh previously held the company’s bantamweight title and is looking to reclaim the belt he lost to French star Tom Duquesnoy back in May 2016.

“It’s great to re-sign with BAMMA, the leading MMA promotion in Europe,” said the Lancaster and Morecambe MMA and Tiger Muay Thai fighter.

“I’m looking forward to bringing a big crowd to Birmingham and putting on a show in front of my friends and family.

“I’m out to regain my BAMMA world title.

“Anyone that stands in my way will be run over.”

Walsh heads into battle with Blackwell on the back of a unanimous decision victory over James McErlean in Belfast at the end of February as his professional record moved to 15-4.

His London foe, 15-10-1, is looking to get back to winning ways after losing on his BAMMA debut to Alan Philpott back in September.

After taking some time out, the Nova Forca fighter is back with a renewed vigour.

“I’ve been going back to my roots as a martial artist the last 6 months, learning and growing in new ways,” said Blackwell.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to be taking on a guy like Shay Walsh on one of the greatest stages in MMA.

“It’s a great challenge and I think it will be the fight to watch on the night.”

With Walsh having fought on a joint Bellator and BAMMA card last time out in Northern Ireland, the latter’s CEO David Green is pleased to have the Lancaster man officially back on board.

“It was always our aim to bring Shay back to the promotion as he’s one of the most exciting talents in UK MMA and is a huge addition to the bantamweight division,” he said.

For tickets, priced £35, contact Shay Walsh MMA on Facebook.

Walsh will be running a coach from Lancaster.