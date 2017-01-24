VIDEO: Tatham ready to mix it with best in Britain

Tomi Tatham believes he’s ready to mix it with the best in Britain.

The Lancaster light heavyweight takes on Liam Conroy in a British title eliminator on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s Manchester Arena rematch with Jorge Linares on March 25.

Tomi Tatham with trainer Karl Ince. Picture: Karen Priestley

The 27-year-old, trained by Karl Ince in Preston, was knocked back by the British Boxing Board of Control as a potential opponent for former Lonsdale belt holder Hosea Burton last year.

Tatham was then in attendance to see the Manchester man lose his title to Frank Buglioni on December 10.

“I went to watch the fight in December, my girlfriend got me the tickets for Christmas,” he said.

“It was great to watch a potential future opponent live like that.

“That’s all being well, I’m not looking past Liam.

“I genuinely believe I’ve got a good shot if I get a British title chance though.

“I don’t feel like I’d be out of my depth at all.”

The heavy-hitter, 11-1 as a pro, is looking forward to being on the big stage when he faces Conroy.

“It’s just great to be on the big shows,” said Tatham.

“It’s an Anthony Crolla undercard, it’s the MEN Arena, it’s just brilliant.

“Hopefully it’s the start of things to come.”

For tickets call Tatham on 07903 809293.