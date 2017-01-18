Trainer pleased with MacMillan’s progress

Reece MacMillan’s trainer is delighted with the Morecambe’s man progress ahead of his fourth professional fight.

The 3-0 welterweight faces the experienced Fonz Alexander at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on Friday, February 10.

Coach John Donaghy is now established in his new Preston gym and is pleased with the 21-year-old’s development.

Donaghy said: “He had a week off after the last fight but is back now training hard.

“He got straight back into it and carried on from where he left off with a good level of fitness.

“We’re working on technique and he’s coming on a lot.

“He’s had some good sparring with (Ulverston’s) Ryan Watson who’s also in the gym and there’s been other sparring in Manchester.

“Everything’s good and it’s going to be perfect for this fight.”

After chopping and changing set-ups several times in his first 12 months in the paid ranks everything now appears to be settling down for MacMillan.

“Everything is right now,” said Donaghy.

“Hopefully it’s a big year for him and he can build a bit of momentum.

“It was a stop-start year last year.”

For tickets call Reece 07469 924248 on or John on 07775 728559.