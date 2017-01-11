Tatham’s British title eliminator rescheduled for Crolla undercard

Tomi Tatham will get his big night at the Manchester Arena after all.

The Bentham light-heavyweight had to pull out of a British title eliminator with Liam Conroy on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s first meeting with Jorge Linares back on September 24.

The back problem could have seen his opportunity disappear but the fight has been rescheduled for March 25 when the Manchester favourite looks to avenge his defeat to lightweight king Linares.

It will be far and away the biggest night of Tatham’s career and comes against a Barrow fighter he regularly sparred as an amateur with both eyeing a shot at British champion Frank Buglioni.

“I hoped the opportunity hadn’t passed,” said the 27-year-old, 11-1 as a pro.

“The British boxing board have said we’re on for it and I’m absolutely buzzing.

“It’s going to be a good fight and a few people are already talking about it.

“I know him well from the amateurs and we were always going to collide at some point.

“We’re both at a similar point in our career.

“He’s a really good technical boxer, a better boxer than I am, so it’ll be my biggest test so far. “We used to have wars. He’s a good lad and can take a dig.

“It’s just going to be a good scrap.”

Conroy, 11-3, ended up beating Frenchman Baptiste Castegnaro on September 24 but the Cumbrian had to get up off the canvas to do so.

When Tatham steps through the ropes in March he will have been out of the ring for just over a year, the former Skerton ABC man’s last fight being a thrilling stoppage win over Eric Mokonzo.

“I not worried about being out for so long,” he said.

“I’m fit and firing.

“While I’ve been injured I’ve put in a lot of work with Josh Lancaster at Lean Body Systems.

“He’s helped build my strength and I’m feeling really good.

“I’ll be getting some good sparring too.”

For tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly, call Tatham on 07903 809293.