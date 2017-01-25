Tatham gets first taste of big-time boxing

Tomi Tatham got his first taste of big-time boxing on Tuesday.

The Bentham light-heavyweight’s British title eliminator with Liam Conroy was confirmed at a press conference announcing the full fight card for Anthony Crolla’s rematch with Jorge Linares at the Manchester Arena on March 25.

Tatham sat in front of the cameras alongside the main event stars and promoter Eddie Hearn as the countdown begins to the biggest fight of his career.

“I was a bit nervous to be honest,” said the 27-year-old, 11-1 as a pro.

“I was chatting to people before it started and there were a lot of big people there from the boxing world.

“I shook hands with Johnny Nelson (Sky Sports personality and former world cruiserweight champion) and then I had to take my seat.

“Eddie Hearn did his bit and I was up first.

“I said what I said but my head was thinking about all the worse case scenarios as it was going on!

“But I’ve watched it back and think I did okay.

“In the end I really enjoyed it and it was a great experience.

“I’ve just got to win now to make sure I’m part of more of them.”

For tickets, ranging from £40 to £250, call Tatham on 07903 809293.

There will be a bus from Bentham and Lancaster.