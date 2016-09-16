Roy home first as athletes take on Great North Run

Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club runners travelled to Newcastle at the weekend to take part in the Great North Run, the biggest half marathon in the world.

This year more than 57,000 entrants lined the streets to tackle the 13.1 miles to South Shields.

First back for the Lancaster and Morecambe club was Michael Roy, with a great effort of 1h.48.47 to finish 5,208th overall.

Next was Charlotte Whitaker, in a super 2h.11.11, followed by Katherine Lewis who ran well for her 2h.16.58.

Other finishers representing the club were Andrew Shanley in 2h.29.03, Julie Shanley in 2h.29.04 and Nigel Beeson and Liz Smith in 2h.45.15.

Elsewhere the club was also represented by one sole runner at the Golden Ball 20 mile race.

Emily Stapleton ran strongly to finish in a time of 2h.55.49 and come home in 43rd position.

Runners were also in action at the Garstang half marathon with Steve Perry the first back for the club, a good effort of 1h.47.49, seeing him take 64th

Following close behind just three positions further back was Graham Lawton, running well in1h.48.56 and next was Eden Parkinson who completed the course in 2h.06.48.