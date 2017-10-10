Reece MacMillan bids to end year on high in Manchester

Reece MacMillan’s next fight has been confirmed as he looks to get back to winning ways.

The Morecambe prospect will step through the ropes at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on November 18 as he makes a swift return to action.

The former Skerton ABC man was stopped in four rounds when he stepped up at late notice to face former English champion Adam Little on the World Boxing Super Series show in Liverpool on September 16.

It meant the 21-year-old, 4-1, tasted defeat for the first time as a professional, the step up in class in a fight televised by ITV4 proving too much at this early stage in his career.

Now though, the plan is for MacMillan to end the year on a high when he faces former Isaac Lowe foe Jamie Quinn over four rounds.

“He’s come straight back in the gym and we’ve freshened things up, gone back to basics a bit,” said his Preston-based trainer John Donaghy.

“We’re working on a few things and Reece just wants to get that loss out of his head.

“Adam Little’s a very good fighter and Reece knows where he’s got to be at to compete with those kind of guys now.”

For tickets to see MacMillan next month call him on 07469 924248 or trainer Donaghy on 07775 728559.