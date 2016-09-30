New boxing gym opens in former nightclub

A new Morecambe boxing gym has opened in the former Carleton nightclub.

Bay Boxing Club has landed in the Marine Road West venue for budding fighters aged seven upwards.

The new enterprise is linked with sister club, Lancaster’s Skerton Amateur Boxing Club, with any promising punchers wanting to box competitively able to progress further.

Bay Boxing Club is geared towards both boxing and fitness under head coach, former amateur and professional fighter Robert Dugdale.

He will be aided by assistant coaches Ivan Gudgeon and Adam Emmett.

Dugdale said: “This new facility offers a huge training area with plenty of punch bags and two boxing rings to help us keep all the members busy, we will have lots of classes that offer people of all ages and abilities the chance to improve fitness and confidence.

“We will be starting classes aimed at parent and child participation to bring a family and community feel to the club, as well as female only box fit sessions that are specifically aimed at weight control and health improvement.”

The club will initially be open from Monday to Thursday between 6pm and 8pm.

Separate times will be scheduled for parent and child training sessions and female box fit sessions.

The club would like to thank Carleton owner Ian Bond for the use of the facility and Steven Pattinson for fabricating and donating all the framework for the punch bags.