Morecambe’s MacMillan set for November return

Morecambe’s hard-hitting welterweight Reece MacMillan will return to the ring in November.

The former Skerton ABC man will take part in his third professional contest at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on November 18 on a card promoted by manager Kieran Farrell.

The 20-year-old from Westgate will be looking to maintain his perfect start in the paid ranks after opening up with wins over Giuseppe Daprato, by stoppage on his pro debut in April, and Alec Bazza, on points in June.

MacMillan, who shared an amateur gym with fellow district professionals Isaac Lowe and Tomi Tatham, is pencilled in to face veteran journeyman Youssef Al Hamidi as part of a packed ‘Friday Fight Night’ card.

The headline fight will see another Farrell charge, the unbeaten Nathan Wheatley, face Alistair Warren for the British Challenge belt.

For tickets, priced £35 and £55, call Reece on 074699 24248 or Kieran on 079070 56211.