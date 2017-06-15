Morecambe’s Lowe lands British title shot

Isaac Lowe has been handed a chance to win another major crown after being named the mandatory challenger for the British title.

Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth featherweight champion is now next in line to face Lord Lonsdale belt holder Ryan Walsh per a decree from the British Boxing Board of Control.

Lowe was originally named number one contender at the start of the year but had already elected to face European champion Dennis Ceylan in Denmark.

The Westgate Warrior’s toughest fight thus far ended in a technical draw in March after a clash of heads in the fourth round in Aarhus with Lowe now turning his attentions back to domestic honours.

“It’s the most famous belt in boxing,” said the 23-year-old, 13-0-2 as a professional.

“It’s the one everyone wants to win and now I’ve got my chance.

“Winning the British title in my 16th fight wouldn’t be bad for a little fat kid who likes a beer and a pie.

“If I can win this one then there’s only two more to complete my collection, a European and a World title.”

Not only are the date and venue to be decided, purse bids to stage the contest invited from promoters by July 12, but it is also far from clear whether Walsh will be in the opposite corner to Lowe.

The Cromer man, who came up short against Ceylan last November, has made three successful defences of the British title and therefore could vacate and move onto new challenges as he bids to climb the world rankings.

From a fighting family, his twin brother Liam was stopped by Floyd Mayweather protégé Gervonta Davis last month in a clash for the IBF World Super Featherweight title.

Winning the Lonsdale belt is Lowe’s focus but the former Lancaster Boxing Academy fighter admits a clash with Ryan Walsh has always appealed.

“It’s a fight I’ve always wanted,” he said.

“I’ve called out Ryan before but I’ve got nothing against him.

“He’s a top athlete, a good kid, has boxed at the highest level and we’ve been in with some similar people.

“I don’t know for definite it’s going to be him but whoever it is I’m coming for that belt.

“I know he’s won it outright so if he gets an offer to move up then I wish him all the best.

“Would I prefer to fight Ryan? Yes, because he’s a good name and I think beating him would get me more recognition.

“I don’t duck anyone though and have never backed away from a fight.

“If it’s got to be someone else then so be it, I just want the British title.”

As well as sharing a ring with Ceylan, both Lowe and Walsh have wins over Marco McCullough.

The man who Lowe beat to win the Commonwealth title came up short in a British title bid against Walsh last time out.