Morecambe’s Lowe handed European title chance in Denmark

Morecambe boxing star Isaac Lowe will look to add the European featherweight title to his Commonwealth strap in March.

The Westgate Warrior will travel to Denmark to face champion Dennis Ceylan as he looks to continue his rapid rise up the sport.

It represents a massive opportunity for the undefeated 22-year-old in just his 15th professional fight.

The former English champion stopped Irish prospect Marco McCullough to win the Commonwealth title on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s win over Scott Quigg back in February.

He last fought with a six-round points win over Elvis Guillen at the Manchester Arena in September.

Ceylan, 18-0-1, picked up the vacant title with a split decision victory over British champion Ryan Walsh in October.

The 27-year-old competed at the 2012 London Olympics as a bantamweight before turning professional.

His clash with Walsh took place at the Arena Nord in Denmark, expected to the venue for his first defence against Lowe.

Exact details are set to be confirmed in the coming days.