Morecambe’s Isaac Lowe shares ring with Carl Frampton

Isaac Lowe has been getting ready for his return to the ring with some of the best sparring he could wish for.

Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth featherweight belt holder sparred with Northern Ireland star and two-weight champion Carl Frampton on Wednesday.

Lowe has a six-round tickover contest in Hull on Friday, August 27 as he waits for confirmation of his British title challenge against Ryan Walsh.

The Westgate Warrior’s promoter Steve Wood has won the purse bids and the right to stage the contest with the British Boxing Board of Control with details expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

“There’s no better way to prepare for the British title than sparring one of the best featherweights in the world,” said Lowe.

Frampton has recently changed his training set-up around meaning he is now based in Manchester with Jamie Moore, a long-time associate of Wood and VIP Boxing, having ended his long partnership with the McGuigan family.

He is back in action in Belfast on November 18 against Mexico’s Horacio Garcia.

It represents the most high-profile sparring session for Lowe since he shared the ring with former Frampton foe Scott Quigg back in March 2014.

The former Lancaster Boxing Academy prospect trains in Doncaster with Jimmy Harrington.