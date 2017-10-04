Search

Young guns go head-to-head as Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League season begins

Rising stars Matthew Westworth and Toby Ellis have moved teams for the new season.
The 2017/2018 table tennis season got underway on Monday with the Kennon Trophy and Plate competitions.

This season sees Toby Ellis and Matthew Westworth move on from Morecambe A with Ellis now playing for Premier League Champions Trimpell Raptors and Westworth moving to Premier League runners-up Garstang Annihilators.

The opening round of the Kennon Trophy put the two emerging young stars of the league head-to-head with the prospect of a thrilling encounter.

The opening match went Annihilators’ way with Tom Clark taking advantage of his +4 handicap start against Paul Stebbing in four ends.

Ellis stepped in for his first match for Raptors overcoming Tommy Kennedy in three taking advantage of a +3 handicap.

Dave Gott for Raptors then managed to defeat Westworth in what proved to be the game of the night winning 12–10 in the fifth end.

Ellis then beat a spirited performance from Clark in four before Westworth saw off Stebbing to leave the match finely balanced at three games to two in favour of Raptors.

A quick win from Gott then put Raptors further ahead and Ellis then emerged victorious against Westworth in four ends in a closely-fought match.

Trimpell Raptors go through to the semi-finals after winning 5-2 on the night.

Elsewhere the St Lukes combined A and B team emerged victorious in their match against Premiership newcomers St Lukes C.

In the Kennon Plate for the Championship Division teams Trimpell Dragon hosted 3-1-5 Table Tennis.

Graham Brandwood got 3-1-5 off to a great start before three straight wins from Trimpell put them in front.

Ian Gee and Bob Quick hit back for 3-1-5 leaving the match all square at 3-3.

The Dragons weren’t deterred by this setback however with man of the match Davide Viana taking his final game for a clean sweep followed by Dudley Jackson winning against Brandwood as the Trimpell side progressed to the semi-finals with a 5-3 win.

Anyone wanting to get involved in the sport locally can visit www.tabletennis365.com/lancaster