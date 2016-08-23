Woodhill washout as seconds pick up draw

Morecambe saw their game at home to Leyland washed out at Woodhill Lane on Saturday.

The club’s second string did manage to dodge the wet weather however and picked up a losing draw at top of the table Leyland.

The hosts posted 163 for 6 declared batting first with Morecambe finishing on 121 for 5.

Tom Reece was the mainstay of the home side’s innings, making 82, as Uzair Shah took 3 for 39 for the visitors.

There was also two wickets for Muhammed Patel and one for Jack Lupton.

In reply, captain Andy Bird ensured Morecambe took a share of the spoils with an unbeaten 43 after Matthew Derham had made 28 at the top of the order.

This Saturday, second from bottom Morecambe’s first team travel to Barrow while basement boys Lancaster will host Kendal at Lune Road.