Wilmslow 12-45 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale won 45-12 at Wilmslow to move one game away from a perfect North One West season no Saturday.

Wilmslow didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, they undid Kirkby with a flowing move and recorded the first try of the game, the conversion taking them into a 7-0 lead early in the match.

The perfect reply came from second row Matt Hughes, who stormed through a couple of tackles to take play into home territory.

His run was stopped but the ball was recycled, play rumbled on and, taking up a clever position, it came to him again and he ran in to score Kirkby’s first try, centre Tom Pickthall converting to level it at 7-7.

Kirkby extended their lead when skipper Ben Walker jinked through the defensive line and into space, outside centre Harry Ralston was in support and when the pass came to him he had no difficulty rounding the full back to score, Pickthall converting.

Walker was then yellow carded for a high tackle but despite being a man down, Kirkby scored again when Harry Huddleston stepped away from a couple of tackles and sprinted 90 metres and placed the ball down under the posts, the conversion making it 21-7 at half-time.

After the break Wilmslow hit right back with some very clever off-loading and support running to score their second try by the left corner flag and although the conversion missed they were back in it at 21-12.

They continued to run at Kirkby but tried one offload too many and Walker, anticipating the pass, intercepted inside his own half and ran away to score the crucial bonus point fourth try under the sticks, Pickthall’s conversion making it 28-12.

Another offload attack broke down for Wilsmlow and the ball fell to Walker again, he put in a long kick behind the full back who fumbled the ball and before he could secure it Ross Towers stole it to score the fifth try, Pickthall converting.

Stuart Storey then extended the lead with the sixth try of the game, making it 38-12 with just 10 minutes left. Towers was then yellow carded but a powerful side stepping Barton run ended with a converted try by the posts.