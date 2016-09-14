Westgate win Westmorland Cricket League title

Westgate Cricket Club are celebrating a memorable title triumph.

Andy Hill’s charges have won Division One of the Westmorland Cricket League for the first time since the treble-winning success of 2012.

The Morecambe side, who denied Shireshead a hat-trick of titles, sealed the championship after their game at second-placed Arnside was rained off on Saturday. Hill has been able to call on a variety of dependable performers including the likes of vice-captain Garry Tattersall and former Shrimps goalkeeper Andreas Arestidou throughout the season but has also seen plenty of emerging players play their part, something which has pleased the victorious skipper.

The all-rounder said: “As captain I’m very proud of this achievement by the club, both the players and the volunteers who put the hard work in behind the scenes.

“It’s been a great effort by all to rebuild after the loss of so many superstar players since 2013.

“This is a very young side, but most have come through our junior set-up.

“It’s maybe come a year or two earlier then we would have imagined but I am immensely proud of the way the team played against the better sides.

“Especially this year where the league has been so competitive and as many as four teams had a chance to win it going into (August) bank holiday weekend.”

Shireshead ended the season as runners-up after a 100-run win over Milnthorpe on Saturday, meaning they leapfrogged Arnside into second spot.

Phil Bovis top scored with 43 in a total of 194-7 with Milnthorpe then bowled out for 94 as Peter Wilson took 3 for 14.

Milnthorpe skipper Steve Bowman, who saw his side finish sixth, was the last man to fall as opposite number Paul Yates dismissed him for 28.

Further down the standings Warton finished fifth after a final-day win over Windermere.

Carnforth, on their return to the top tier, Silverdale and Heysham ended up seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

Sedgwick won Division Two ahead of Bolton-le-Sands as Trimpell finished fourth and Bare eighth when all was said and done.