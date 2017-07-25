Westgate keep up the pressure with victory over Carnforth

Westgate kept up the pressure at the sharp end of the Westmorland Cricket League as the top four sides in Division One all won on Saturday.

Andy Hill’s defending champions, second behind Arnside, got the better of Carnforth at Cross Hill Park with a 96-run victory.

Westgate captain Andy Hill, 32, put on 90 with Briggs as the reigning champions kept up the pressure on Arnside. Picture: Tony North

Hill won the toss after a week of rain and saw his youthful side move to 30-3 batting first.

Alex Briggs then put on 90 with his captain as he made a commanding 62 from 65 balls with 40 of his runs coming in boundaries.

Hill made 32 while they were important late cameos from Khan Puffett and former Morecambe goalkeeper Andreas Arestidou.

The former hit 22 from just eight balls, an innings that included three big sixes, while the latter finished unbeaten on a quick-fire 19.

Carnforth bowler Sam Barlow. Picture: Tony North

It all meant Westgate could declare on 168-8 after 44 overs, the highest score across the Westmorland Cricket League’s five divisions on Saturday.

Ryan Kitchen, with three wickets, was the pick of the Carnforth bowlers while Jack Thompson and Alex Benson picked up two scalps apiece.

In reply, the visitors’ top order of Tom Parkinson, Bradley Hoyle and Adam Dixon all made starts and got into double figures but were unable to go on and make a decisive contribution thanks to some excellent Westgate catching.

Arestidou took two, and forced an excellent run-out, while skipper Hill also got in on the action.

The fine work in the field from the hosts proved to be the main difference between the sides on the day as Carnforth saw their innings subside to 72 all out.

Gary Tattersall claimed three victims, Hill and Arestidou two and Sam Conroy and Dylan Conroy one each.

Arnside have a five-point advantage at the top after their six-wicket win over Milnthorpe while Heysham are third after a seven-wicket victory over Sedgwick.

Shireshead sit fourth after hammering Burneside by eight wickets, the Cumbrians bowled out for just 41.