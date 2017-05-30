Westgate claim winning draw against leaders Warton

Westgate picked up a winning draw against Westmorland Cricket League Division One leaders Warton on Monday at Cross Hill Park.

Warton’s captain won the toss and put the hosts into bat in overcast conditions.

Two Westgate wickets fell early on with openers Craig Buchanan (3) and Garry Tattersall (6) being dismissed in the sixth and seventh overs respectively.

The two new batsmen Dylan Conroy (18) and Andy Hill (66) then put on a partnership of 32 to steady the ship before Conroy was out LBW off the bowling of Graeme Crowther (4-69) in the 17th over.

Andreas Arestidou (5) was out cheaply seven overs later, before Alex Briggs (65) came in and put on an excellent partnership of 116 with captain Hill.

The partnership was broken by Crowther in the 43rd over with the score at 169-5, and the hosts added an additional nine runs in the following two overs with Jack Huntington (5 not out) making a good contribution at the end.

In the second innings, in-form Zak Buchanan (5-22) dismissed the first three batsmen for just 16 runs in the opening 12 overs.

Following this, Ryan Nelson (7) and his father Ricky Nelson (9 not out) put on a partnership of seventeen runs from eight overs until Buchanan got the crucial wicket of Ryan Nelson caught and bowled.

Tom Barnfield (24) scored the most runs for Warton as he put on 29 with Nelson before being caught and bowled by Arestidou (2-7).

The wickets of Andy Thomas (7) and Phil Savage (0) came in the 41st and 42nd over, with Savage’s wicket being Buchanan’s fifth of the game.

Ricky Nelson and Crowther took the score to 85-7 from 45 overs, Warton claimed a draw but didn’t take any points as they required 89 runs.

Westgate took a useful nine points in their bid to retain the title they won last summer.

Westgate A and Coniston shared the points on a wet afternoon at Cross Hill Park on Saturday.

Coniston won the toss and elected to bat first, finishing on 179-5 – Sam Conroy (2-47) the pick of the bowlers.

Westgate had 43 overs to win the game but despite the efforts of Chris Carter (13 not out) and Jacob Vaughan (10 not out) rain meant that the game was abandoned.