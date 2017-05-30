VIDEO: Top young cyclists take over Lancaster and Morecambe district

The country’s brightest young cycling talents took over the Lancaster and Morecambe district during the bank holiday weekend.

The North West Youth and Junior Women’s Tour was a three-day event which began with a time trial along Morecambe Promenade on Saturday, continued with a road race on closed roads around Lancaster Auction Mart. Quernmore Road and Wyresdale Road 24 hours later and concluded at Salt Ayre Sports Centre on Monday.

Salt Ayre Cog Set's Samuel Pugh, left, and James McCracken, right, in action during Sunday's road race. Picture: Tony North.

More than 350 riders took part in four age categories in the national level tour, Junior (Under 18) Women, U16 Boys and Girls, U14 Boys and Girls, U12 Boys and Girls.

At the end of three days of racing, Jess Roberts of Liv Cycling Club, a Great Britain international, won the junior women’s race having also triumphed 12 months ago. Albion Cycling Co’s Oliver Rees took the overall older boys’ title after finishing in the pack in torrential rain at Salt Ayre.

Samuel Pugh from the home Salt Ayre Cog Set club came home in 49th with James McCracken 54th.

Ella Barnwell of Team Backstedt/Hotchillee took the Under 16 girls’ title with Cog Set’s Eve Barrow 24th having come fourth in the opening time trial.

In the Under 14 Boys Finlay Pickering from Hull Thursday RC came out on top with the hosts represented by Dylan Edwards, 34th, John Roberts, 36th, William Dykes, 46th, Isaac Atkinson, 48th, Tom Lees, 51st and Jake Edwards 55th.

Imani Pereira-James was top of the Under 14 Girls general classification with Nancye Roberts 27th for Salt Ayre and Megan Howarth 31st.

The now annual event is already pencilled in for next year.