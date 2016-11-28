Van Gerwen ends Chizzy’s Minehead run in final

Dave Chisnall’s search for a first televised PDC darts title goes on after defeat to Michael van Gerwen in the final of the Cash Converters Players Championship Finals.

The Dutchman’s incredible 2016 continued with a 25th tournament win and his third at the Butlins Minehead Resort as he saw off the challenge of the Morecambe ace 11-3 on Sunday night with a sensational display.

Dave Chisnall in action against Michael van Gerwen. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Chisnall pocketed £35,000 as the runner-up after defeating Robbie Green and Peter Wright earlier, but he again missed out on a coveted crown.

“I’m trying and I played quite well all week but Michael did the business against me,” he said.

“I’ve had a good weekend and it’s another step forward for me to reach the final but I’m determined to one day get that win.”

It was van Gerwen’s third televised triumph of the month as he followed victories in the World Series of Darts Finals and Grand Slam of Darts by taking the £75,000 first prize.

The world number one was almost unstoppable in the final as he averaged 108 to retain the Players Championship Finals trophy.

A 13-darter set the tone for van Gerwen, and though Chisnall recorded a 121 checkout in leg three and traded 13-darters with the Dutchman to stay in touch at 3-2, the reigning champion proved too strong with a mid-game surge.

Van Gerwen took five straight legs to move out to 8-2, including a 10-darter and legs of 12 and 13 darts, and though Chisnall responded to claim his third leg, further finishes of 13, 14 and 11 darts sealed the Dutchman’s triumph.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me and I’m a happy man,” said van Gerwen. “It wasn’t easy for me today and I had to work really hard, but I’m really glad that I won this trophy again.

“Dave’s a dangerous player but I punished him when he let me in.”

For Chisnall it was a fine weekend overall having kicked off with a 6-4 victory over Kevin Painter, winning the final three legs of a close contest, before getting the better of Jamie Lewis by the same score in Saturday afternoon’s second round.

The Morecambe man then played a big part in one the matches of the tournament, beating Jelle Klaasen 10-9, the Dutchman having missed three darts to snatch victory in a dramatic deciding leg.

Sunday afternoon saw the resort thrower get the better of Green 10-5 in the last eight before an 11-8 semi-final win over Wright set up the clash with van Gerwen where he ultimately came up short.