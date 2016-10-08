Van Gerwen ends Chisnall's Dublin run

Dave Chisnall’s fine run at the Unibet World Grand Prix final was ended by world number one Michael van Gerwen on Friday night.

Two-time former winner van Gerwen continued his bid to win back the title with a 4-2 comeback win in a thrilling last four contest at Dublin's Citywest Hotel.

In an explosive opening to a high-quality semi-final, van Gerwen took the first set 3-1 with the aid of checkouts of 106 and 101 as Chisnall landed a 10-dart finish in reply.

Morecambe’s 2013 finalist then took the next two sets by a 3-1 scoreline to move ahead in the contest, only to see van Gerwen fire in a 10-dart finish of his own in the fourth set's decider to draw level.

The Dutchman then took the fifth set without reply to resume command, and came from 2-0 down in the sixth to claim his spot in a fourth Dublin final in five years.

"Dave's a fantastic guy and it was a pleasure to play in an amazing game like this," said van Gerwen, who averaged an impressive 99 in the double-start format.

"Dave played a fantastic game and I had to fight. He made it really difficult - you feel the pressure if someone plays like that against you, but I played a good game and I'm really happy.”

Van Gerwen will take on Gary Anderson for the £100,000 first prize on Saturday night after the Scot overcame Raymond van Barneveld 4-1 in the other semi-final.