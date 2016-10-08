Vale stalwart steps down from role as director of rugby

The Vale of Lune’s director of rugby has stepped down.

Powderhouse Lane stalwart Phil Stott has been involved with the club for many years as both a player and coach.

He looked after junior teams, girls and ladies teams, the colts and the seniors before serving as a member of the executive committee as director of rugby. A club statement said: “Phil’s commitment to the development and sustainability of the club has been second to none but due to other commitments has had to make the difficult decision to hand the baton on.

“We would like to wish Phil all the best in his future endeavours and thank him sincerely for all his hard work over the many years.”

The Stotts are a real rugby family with his daughter Sally currently playing for England’s Under 20s while wife Lisa has fulfilled a variety of roles off the field at Powderhouse Lane.

Son Sam is also a promising player having represented Lancashire like his father and sister.