Ullah and Shah star in big win for Morecambe’s 2nd XI

Morecambe’s 2nd XI were five-wicket winners at Leyland on Saturday.

The hosts were dismissed for just 80 at the Stanning Memorial Ground, Uzair Shah taking 4-14 and Izhar Ullah 4-21.

The innings was wrapped up inside 30 overs with Lloyd Smith also taking 1-18.

For Leyland Sean Dunk was the only man to reach double figures with his 44 not out a near lone hand.

In reply, Elliot Boardman 4-18 gave the hosts some hope by running through Morecambe’s top order, only Faizan Khan’s 16 making any kind of impact.

It was Smith who stepped up the plate with an unbeaten 31 seeing his side over the line.

Ullah also made 16 with captain Andy Bird finishing on seven not out.

Lancaster’s 2nd XI were humbled at Blackpool being bowled out for 20 in the 11th over.

Chris Baines took 5-18 including a hat-trick with Joel Watson also returning figures of 5-2 from five overs including four maidens.

The bowling pair then opened the batting and knocked off the runs in the fifth over, Blackpool recording a crushing 10-wicket win.