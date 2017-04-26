Two wins out of two as Storm beat Bay rivals

The district’s new American football team made it two wins out of two on Sunday.

The Morecambe Bay Storm have settled into life quickly in the Northern Central Division II and backed up victory in their first competitive game at the Northumberland Lightning with a 22-20 triumph at the Walney Terriers.

Quarterback Chris Mayne found Adam Horrobin for a 58-yard touchdown completion in the fourth quarter to seal a narrow, come-from-behind victory in Ulverston.

“This was a very hard-fought victory” said coach Scud Fairhurst.

“Walney are a very physical team and we knew coming into the game that we’d have to fight for every inch.

“Last year we lost both friendlies to Walney and didn’t manage to score in either so the game was a benchmark to see how far we have come in just 14 months.”

A close-range run from Joe Allington had given Walney the lead in the first quarter with a Jim Mawson tackle then resulting in a two-point safety for the Storm.

In the second quarter Mayne found Dion Feather in the end zone with a two-point conversion from Horrobin following.

Walney hit back with a running touchdown from Gareth Thomas however for a 14-12 half-time lead.

Feather then picked up his second touchdown from a Mayne pass in the third quarter but the Terriers responded with a Chris Pedley 10-yard run.

Horrobin’s touchdown then put the Storm in front with five minute to play and they managed the game supremely to seal victory.

The Storm next play their first home game this Sunday, April 30 against the Gateshead Senators.

Kick-off at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club on Out Moss Lane, Morecambe, is 3pm with entry free and anyone welcome to attend.

The North East outfit sit atop the league table by virtue of a better points difference than the Storm.

The team are still recruiting and practice every Thursday evening at the Trimpell between 7pm and 9.30pm and on Sundays when they don’t have a game.